Will announce final decision about closure of schools tomorrow: minister

KARACHI: Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood on Sunday said that the federal and the provincial governments will sit together on Monday (tomorrow) to decide about the closure of educational institutions due to the second Covid-19 wake, ARY News reported.

The education minister in a statement said that an important meeting regarding the closure of educational institutions will take place tomorrow in Islamabad where important decisions will be taken.

“To all those eagerly awaiting the outcome of tomorrow’s inter-provincial education ministers meeting. I will be holding a press conference at 12.30 after the conclusion of the meeting in which all decisions would be announced,” he said in a tweet.

To all those eagerly awaiting the outcome of tomorrow’s inter provincial education ministers meeting. I will be holding a press conference at 12.30 after the conclusion of the meeting in which all decisions would be announced . — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) November 22, 2020

Earlier this week, the federal government sent recommendations regarding closures of schools to the provinces. According to the recommendations, primary schools may be closed from November 24.

Read More: After TeleSchool, govt all set to launch radio schools

As per the details, in coordination with the National Coordination Committee, the federal government sent its recommendations regarding schools to the provinces. Sources had added that the Federal Education Department sent three points of suggestions.

According to the first suggestion, all primary schools in the country should be close on November 24, al middle schools should be closed on December 2 while all secondary and higher secondary education institutions should be closed on December 15.

Comments

comments