ISLAMABAD: In order to promote Distance Education System in the country, the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has signed a Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) with Radio Pakistan, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for the establishment of “Radio Schools.”

The MoU was signed by Director General Radio Pakistan Ms. Ambreen Jan and Additional Secretary Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training Mr. Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani in Islamabad on Friday, according to a state-owned news agency.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Syed Shibli Faraz and Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood as well as the secretaries of the two ministries witnessed the signing ceremony.

Under the MoU, Radio Pakistan will run four-hour transmission daily from Tuesday next [November 24], based on the content provided by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training to provide primary level education to children.

These educational programmes will be broadcast from various mediumwave and FM networks of Radio Pakistan from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon and then as repeat broadcast from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm seven days a week.

RadioSchool is an important initiative taken in the light of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision to impart education to the children of far-flung and backward areas and address the issue of providing education to children during the pandemic. It will also help ensure provision of education to less privileged children and girls.

Besides the broadcast of RadioSchool’s educational programmes, this facility will also be available on mobile apps, which can be downloaded via Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Back in May, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood had announced to launch Radio School to mitigate the loss faced by the students due to the closure of educational institutions in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

