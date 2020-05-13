ISLAMABAD: After launching Teleschool, the govt has decided to launch Radio School to mitigate the loss faced by the students due to the closure of educational institutions in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported.

This was announced by Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood while speaking on the floor of the National Assembly.

Shafqat Mehmood also said that govt introduced Teleschool, an educational television channel, for students within 15 days of lockdown, adding that Teleschool provides online education across the country from class one to 12 students through a beam provided by Pakistan Television (PTV).

He went on to say that the decision to close educational institutions and cancel all board examinations was taken after holding consultation with all four provinces.

The federal minister expressed regret that instead of joining forces to look for a way to defeat the novel coronavirus, opposition parties have criticised the government’s approach.

“It’s unfortunate that opposition is targeting govt from day one instead of tackling Covid-19. We should “thank God” that Pakistan’s condition is not as bad as European countries,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that govt had canceled all board exams across the country and extended the closure of schools till July 15 as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-I9.

Earlier in April, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the Teleschool, an educational television channel, to broadcast academic content for students stuck at their homes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Expressing gratitude to the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting over the initiative, he said the channel will help impart education to children across the country amid the lockdown.

Unfortunately, no heed was paid to improving quality of education in the country in the past, the premier lamented, adding his government is giving special attention to education standards.

