ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman and member National Assembly addressing a coronavirus specific assembly session today levied serious blames on the federal government while stressing unity within the ranks to takle the menace, ARY News reported.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the worst affected by coronavirus among all the provinces, claiming that the province was testing the least number of people for coronavirus while the ratio of deaths against the tests is extremely worrying.

He continued that the country was currently in a state of war against an invisible enemy and the federal government wants the province to fight its own battles rather than putting up a cohesive effort.

Bilawal added that the entire world was making great efforts to support their healthcare while doctors in Punjab had to undertake a strike for basic medical equipment necessary to deal with coronavirus amid rampant fear of infection.

He also questioned the detention of Balochistan doctors and paramedics for raising the same demands in the province.

PPP chairman added that it was heartening to see PM Imran Khan announce a relief package for the segment of society that would face the most difficulty during coronavirus lockdowns but even those initiatives lacked intent when it came to action.

Bilwal Bhutto also claimed that the federal government gave money to the people in the name of relief from the budget allocated towards income support program.

Taking more shots at the government Bilawal said that the federal government should follow and implement Sindh’s fight against coronavirus in the centre and all other provinces for better results.

He also claimed that all the policies related to coronavirus that have thus far worked were all introduced and implemented by PPP.

He and PPP members present in the parliament then staged a walk-out after Bilawal’s speech ended.

