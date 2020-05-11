Lady doctor tests positive for coronavirus in Jamshoro, Sindh

JAMSHORO: A lady doctor of district hospital on Monday tested positive for novel coronavirus informed a ministry of health representative, ARY News reported.

71 individuals including nurses, doctors and paramedics were tested for novel coronavirus in the healthcare facility.

The lady doctor has been asked to self-quarantine at home while more hospital staff will now be tested for the pathogen, ministry representative revealed further.

Earlier on May 8, A doctor and four paramedics working at the Chandka Hospital, Larkana on Friday were tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Soon after the confirmation of the virus in the doctor and paramedical staff, the Eyes, Nose and Throat (ENT) ward of the hospital was closed said department head Professor Gulzar Shaikh.

Dr Shaikh alleged that the doctors and the paramedical staff are not been provided PPE to fight coronaivurs.

