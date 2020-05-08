Doctor, 4 paramedics test positive for coronavirus in Larkana

LARKANA: A doctor and four paramedics working at the Chandka Hospital, Larkana on Friday were tested positive for the novel coronavirus, ARY News reported.

Soon after the confirmation of the virus in the doctor and paramedical staff, the Eyes, Nose and Throat (ENT) ward of the hospital was closed said department head Professor Gulzar Shaikh.

Dr Shaikh alleged that the doctors and the paramedical staff are not been provided PPE to fight coronaivurs.

“The ENT ward has been closed temporarily after COVID-19 cases”, he said and added that the operations have been also canceled.

The country is witnessing a consistent increase in coronavirus cases while the health professionals working on front line are also falling prey to the pandemic.

Overall 273 doctors, 75 nurses and 171 health staff members became victim of coronavirus so far.

Last week, Deputy Commissioner Larkana reported the first death from the district due to coronavirus.

According to details, the deputy commissioner said that the victim was a resident of the POF colony and was self-isolating at his home after suffering from the virus.

“He was tested for the virus a week back and results showed that he was carrying the infection in his body,” he said.

