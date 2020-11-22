Web Analytics
Number of Covid-19 patients on vents rises by up to 200%: Umar

ISLAMABAD: Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar took to Twitter on Sunday to share data showing how the number of Covid-19 patients on ventilators have gone up over the last 15 days.

He tweeted that Peshawar witnessed a 200 per cent increase in Covid-19 patients struggling for life on ventilators, Multan 200pc, Karachi 148pc, Lahore 114pc, and Islamabad 65pc. He said 70 per cent of ventilators earmarked for Covid-19 patients in Multan and Islamabad are occupied.

Also Read: 59 more die, 2,665 affected as Covid-19 positivity rate soars to 6.8%

Without pointing out opposition parties’ Peshawar public gathering slated for today, he said: “For political leaders to send a message that corona is not a threat is threatening lives.”

The opposition’s Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has come in for a lot of flak from the government for holding public meetings despite a spike in coronavirus cases since the second wave of the infection started lately.

Read: Asad Umar urges opposition not to put people’s lives at risk for political gains

