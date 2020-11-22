59 more die, 2,665 affected as Covid-19 positivity rate soars to 6.8%

ISLAMABAD: As the country is witnessing a sharp increase in coronavirus cases since the start of the second wave, the Covid-19 positivity rate has soared to 6.8 per cent.

As many as 38,983 samples were tested during the past 24 hours, out of which 2,665 turned out to be positive, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The infection claimed 59 more lives across the country during this period, lifting the death toll from the disease to 7,662. The number of active Covid-19 cases increased to 36,683.

A total of 374,173 confirmed cases have been reported while 329,828 have recovered thus far. 653 of the patients under treatment are said to be in critical condition.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus began, Sindh has reported 162,221, Punjab 114,010, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 44097, Balochistan 16,744, Islamabad 26,569, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 6,000 and Gilgit Baltistan 4,526.

