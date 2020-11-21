Pakistan locally develops modern device to diagnose coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has locally developed a modern device to diagnose coronavirus within a minute, confirmed CEO Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) Dr. Asim Rauf Saturday, ARY News reported.

The invention is being regarded as a major breakthrough for Pakistan in its fight against the pandemic. The device has been approved by the DRAP.

As per details, the device is capable of diagnosing the deadly disease within a minute through the lungs. The device has been named COVID Rapid Artificial Intelligence Detection.

Dr Asim said that the device has been purely developed at the domestic level and has been approved under the DRAP Act 2012.

He said that the device will be helpful for Pakistan in the war against COVID-19 as it can detect the infection within a minute.

Read more: DRAP approves locally developed coronavirus testing kits

CEO DRAP said that the device that was developed by National Electronics Complex Pakistan, will be available in the market soon.

Only a few countries are using COVID technology, Dr Rauf said and added that Pakistan will export the device to other countries to help them in fighting the pandemic.

Earlier this year, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) had approved the country’s first-ever locally developed testing kits for coronavirus detection.

The kits had been developed by the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST).

