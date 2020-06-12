Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


DRAP approves locally developed coronavirus testing kits

drap coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said that the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has approved country’s first ever locally developed testing kits for coronavirus detection, ARY News reported.

He made this announcement on the micro-blogging website, Twitter.

The kits have been developed by the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST).

Chaudhry congratulated the scientists on the landmark achievement.

The minister said the approval of locally produced COVID-19 testing kits will help in reducing the import bill and the cost of the tests.

It may be noted that NUST has also made hand sanitizers and drones.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

PIA aircraft denied take-off over technical issue

Pakistan

LHC moved over shortage of life-saving drugs

Pakistan

29 prisoners in Adiala Jail test positive for coronavirus: sources

Pakistan

Federal budget to be presented in National Assembly today


ARY NEWS URDU