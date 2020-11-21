Complacency that covid has gone can be deadly: SAPM Dr Sultan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said Saturday the second wave of Covid-19 is deadlier than the one it succeeded and everyone needs to be on the same page to up the ante against it.

Talking exclusively to ARY News program AITRAZ HAI, Health SAPM Dr Sultan said the present policy rolled out by National Command Operation Control, to fight novel coronavirus into its second wave, can only be amended after consultations amongst stakeholders.

He said the Standard Operating Procedures designed by the NCOC need to be followed indiscriminately by all sections of society.

We are taking due steps to obtain the vaccinations for this pandemic, he said, adding that the talks with concerned developers are underway and it is expected that we may get an update on it by the next year.

On the local development of the vaccine, SAPM said the trials for locally developed vaccination has furnished promising results with 5300 respondents.

Over half the sample size have been tested in the trials and it is hoped that final results will be satisfactory.

It requires more efforts on our part to resist this pandemic and we must avoid superspreaders such as large public gatherings of all sorts to contain it better.

Government is deliberating to expand covid testing scope but the real issue is to work on people’s mentality here. People need to take this virus seriously and get over the complacency that we have come out of covid clutches, SAPM Dr Sultan said.

On the schools and academic institutions status, he said final talks will commence on Nov 23 to decide how are we going to go forward in this department.

