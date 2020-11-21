KARACHI: The Deputy Commissioner of Karachi’s district South, Irshad Sodhar on Saturday sealed Karachi’s famous shopping mall located in the city’s Clifton area, ARY News reported.

The deputy commissioner sealed over violation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government in wake of the second Covid-19 wave.

In order to stem the spread of coronavirus, the local administration in Karachi today imposed smart and micro lockdowns in parts of the city as COVID-19 cases witnessed a spike, indicating a second wave of the virus.

According to details, the smart and micro lockdowns was imposed in Central, West, South and Korangi districts of the city.

A notification issued by the district commissioner Central read that smart lockdown will be enforced at specific places in 26 areas including Azizabad, Aliabad, Karimabad, Yaseenabad, Dastagir, Nazimabad, areas near Asghar Ali Shah Stadium, Shadman Town, North Karachi, Muslim Town and Firdous Colony.

The lockdown would remain enforced in the district for two weeks from November 20 to December 04.

Read More: Sindh reports 17 deaths by Covid-19, 1199 new cases in 24 hours

Similarly, deputy commissioner Korangi also issued a notification imposing restriction on movement under smart lockdown strategy in seven areas falling under three union councils of the district.

The smart lockdown will remain in place in these areas until December 05 and would begin from 07:00 pm today. Grocery and medical stores will remain open during the restrictions and only a single person at a time would be allowed to leave home in the restricted areas after showing an identity card.

