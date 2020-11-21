Sindh reports 17 deaths by Covid-19, 1199 new cases in 24 hours

KARACHI: Sindh on Saturday reported 1199 new cases of coronavirus and 17 deaths by the Covid-19 pandemic in the province in the last 24 hours, according to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, in a statement on the situation of the pandemic in the province, said that overall cases of coronavirus have reached to 1,62,277 with the addition of 1199 new cases.

“Sindh reported 1199 new cases when 11537 tests were performed during 24 hours,” added CM.

In the province, 382 more patients of coronavirus have recuperated today and the total number of the recovered patients has now reached to 1,45,525 in Sindh, the chief minister said.

In last 24 hours 17 more patients have died of the virus, the death toll by the disease to 2816, the chief minister said, adding that the active coronavirus cases in the province stands at 13886.

Earlier today, Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) medical experts conducting clinical trials of a drug to treat patients suffering from the novel coronavirus

A research team of the DUHS had announced in second week of April that they had devised intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) with plasma obtained from the blood of patients recovered from COVID-19.

The plasma teeming with anti-bodies was donated by patients after recovering from the illness.

According to doctors, during trials, the recovery percentage of the patients in extremely serious condition remained 60 percent, while the recovery percentage of the serious patients reached to 100 percent while they were treated with IVIG.

