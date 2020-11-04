18 more die of coronavirus, 1,313 test positive across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 18 more coronavirus-related fatalities during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 6,867.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 1,313 fresh infections emerged during this period, lifting the national tally of cases to 337,573. Around 26,565 samples were tested yesterday.

There are a total of 14,646 active cases of the coronavirus as 316,060 patients have so far recuperated from the disease.

Thus far, Sindh has reported 147,295 cases, followed by Punjab reporting 105,197 cases while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 39,889, Balochistan 16,000, Islamabad 20,471, Gilgit Baltistan 4,306 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir 4,415.

747 of the patients under treatment in hospitals across the country are said to be in critical condition.

On November 3, Prime Minister Imran Khan had chaired a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) to review situation in the aftermath of the rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

The prime minister lauded the timely measures adopted by the NCOC amid rising cases of the virus as the meeting also approved the decisions announced by the top forum to deal with the COVID-19 situation in the country.

