COVID-19 cases: Senate shut down; Sindh mandates SOPs for offices

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s upper house of the parliament suspended on Tuesday day to day activities amid rising COVID-19 cases while shuts down offices for at least three days, ARY News reported.

The Senate offices on the instructions of Pakistan Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani have been suspended starting today and a notification to that effect has been issued as well.

According to the notification issued by the Senate administration, the house will remain shut until November 6.

Apart from the three-day shutdown, the house has also amended its official timings which now are 10am to -3am from Monday to Thursday while until -1am on Friday.

It may be noted that the pick and drop service for the Senate employees has been suspended also while the visits of guests and outsiders have been banned to curb COVID-19 spread.

The upper house, moreover, has mandated it for all the employees to wear masks and carry hand sanitizers when in the house.

On the other hand, The Sindh government has separately rolled out Standard Operation Procedures amid the second wave of novel coronavirus that has seen a spike in recent days.

Sindh Secretariat issued today a notification mandating all its employees to wear masks without exceptions.

The General Administration Department of Sindh disseminated the said notification across all the departments under the Sindh government while delegating a focal person in each department to oversee implementation on rolled out SOPs.

Sindh Secretariat, additionally, has restricted the number of people visiting in the department to a limited size, thus ensuring social distancing.

