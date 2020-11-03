ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) secretariat has been closed for three days after five of the employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Following the development, the scheduled meetings of the standing committees have also been called off, while all the offices in the NA secretariat have been shut down, sources said.

Furthermore, the employees have been directed not to come to the secretariat for their dues for three days, as the secretariat would be disinfected to ensure the safety of the staff.

Sources further said that only selected employees would perform duties at the NA secretariat till November 6.

On Monday, as many as 20 employees of the Senate Secretariat were also diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Pakistan has reported 1,167 new infections and 14 more deaths due to novel coronavirus during the last 24 hours.

The total count of COVID-19 deaths has reached up to 6,849, whereas, the tally of active cases reached up to 13,965 in Pakistan, according to the statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

