1,167 infections, 14 more COVID-19 deaths reported across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has witnessed 1,167 new infections and 14 more deaths due to novel coronavirus during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The total count of COVID-19 deaths has reached up to 6,849, whereas, the tally of active cases reached up to 13,965 in Pakistan, according to the statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

27,984 tests have been conducted and 1,167 cases were confirmed. 430 patients recovered from COVID-19. Overall cases have reached up to 336,260 and the total recoveries recorded up to 315,446.

Yesterday, the country had witnessed 1,123 cases of the coronavirus and 12 more people died due to the highly contagious disease.

Sindh had reported 146,331 cases, Punjab 104,554 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 39,649, Balochistan 15,954, Islamabad 20,089, Gilgit Baltistan 4,279 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir 4,237.

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar had emphasised the need for taking immediate measures to curb rising cases of the coronavirus.

He had tweeted that the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) today discussed additional measures to control “the rising spread of Covid-19”. He had said the NCOC in a meeting on Tuesday will put forth recommendations in this regard.

“Need to take immediate measures which have the most impact on disease spread without curtailing economic activity,” he had said.

Asad Umar had earlier stressed for strict implementation of precautionary measures to ward off the second wave of novel coronavirus pandemic in the country.

