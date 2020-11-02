Need to take immediate measures to stem Covid spread: Umar

ISLAMABAD: Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar emphasised on Monday the need for taking immediate measures to curb rising cases of the coronavirus.

He tweeted that the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) today discussed additional measures to control “the rising spread of Covid-19”. He said the NCOC in a meeting tomorrow will put forth recommendations in this regard.

Also Read: Punjab seals 830 COVID-19 hot-spots under micro-smart lockdown

“Need to take immediate measures which have the most impact on disease spread without curtailing economic activity,” he said.

NCOC discussed additional measures today to control the rising spread of Covid19. Recommendations will be tabled in the NCC being called for tomorrow. Need to take immediate measures which have the most impact on disease spread without curtailing economic activity — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) November 2, 2020

Asad Umar had earlier stressed for strict implementation of precautionary measures to ward off the second wave of novel coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Also Read: 1,123 fresh Covid cases, 12 more deaths reported in Pakistan

In a meeting of NCOC, the federal minister said that the use of face masks is mandatory adding that enforcement of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in educational institutions and banquet halls will be strictly monitored.

Expressing his views in the meeting chief secretary Sindh said that NCOC guidelines are being implemented in the province and action against the educational institutions, marriage halls found violating the SOPs are going on.

Comments

comments