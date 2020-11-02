Punjab minister Mian Aslam Iqbal recovers from coronavirus

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade, Mian Aslam Iqbal on Monday has recovered from the novel coronavirus, ARY News reported.

“Thanks to Allah, I have been recovered from the coronavirus”, Mian Aslam Iqbal said in his statement.

The minister vowed not to leave masses alone in the present situation.

It is worthwhile to mention here that on October 15, Mian Aslam Iqbal had tested positive for the coronavirus,

Sources relayed Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal took a Covid-19 test after he felt unwell last evening. The result of his test came back positive, after which he put himself in quarantine at his home.

Read more: 1,123 fresh Covid cases, 12 more deaths reported in Pakistan

On the other hand, as many as 1,123 fresh cases of the coronavirus emerged across the country during the last 24 hours, pushing the national tally of cases to 335,093.

According to the latest details disclosed by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 12 more people died due to the highly contagious disease, taking the death toll to 6,835.

