Basic structure of 18th amendment could not be changed: PML-N leader  

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Rana Tanveer on Tuesday said that everybody should be taken on board if any changes were to be made in the 18th constitutional amendment, ARY NEWS reported.

“The government could only bring changes to the amendment if it has the majority to do so,” he said while talking during ARY NEWS programme, The Reporters.

The head of the Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said that everyone was taken on board at the time of passing 18th constitutional amendment and the government could not bring changes to its basic structure.

“The local nazims in former President Pervez Musharraf’s tenure were given extraordinary power,” he said adding that he personally liked that at that time, however, they were inappropriate.

“Later, laws were evaluated to make changes in lowering powers of the nazims,” he said.

Rana Tanveer said that they should have evaluated the powers under the 18th amendment with the passage of time. However, he said it was not possible in current circumstances as the prime minister was not paying heed to anyone and the government was bent on bringing ordinances.

Neither the parliament nor the opposition are able to play their due role in the current circumstances,” said the PML-N lawmaker.

While rejecting any divisions within the party, Rana Tanveer said that there could be difference of opinions within the party however, they stand united as a party.

“We have people in PML-N who share different opinions on tackling different situations,” he said.

