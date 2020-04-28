Maulana Fazlur Rehman unites opposition over telephone

ISLAMABAD: Leader of Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday completed contacting opposition leaders on matters pertaining to coronavirus, 18th constitutional amendment and NFC award, ARY News reported.

A joint statement release by Maulana Fazlur Rehman on the matter stated that all opposition parties, members and leaders had agreed to his advice’s and suggestions and would be pursuing the mutually agreed decisions.

Read More: Shehbaz took my advice on probing govt coronavirus initiatives: Maulana Fazlur Rehman

The statement reads that all of the opposition will uphold the 18th constiutional amendment and will not let the government change or tweak it in any shape or form.

The statement entails that the opposition leaders would protect the rights promised by the amendment to all provinces.

Read More: Maulana Fazlur Rehman telephones Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari

The statement further reads that the The National Finance Commission (NFC) Award would be ensured and protected by the opposition as a united front.

The head of JUIF Maulana Fazlur Rehman on the occasion said that the entire opposition is one the same page when it comes to safeguarding the 18th amendment and the NFC award.

Comments

comments