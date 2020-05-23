19 victims killed in PIA plane crash identified

KARACHI: At least 19 victims killed in Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash had been identified so far, confirmed a spokesperson for the Sindh Health Department on Saturday.

97 bodies have been recovered by the rescue workers after PIA flight PK-8303 crashed with nearly 100 people on board in Karachi on Friday afternoon.

The spokesperson for the Sindh Health Department informed that 66 bodies have been shifted to Jinnah Hospital while 31 dead bodies were brought to Civil Hospital.

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane was close to landing when it came down among houses, sparking an explosion and killing several people on the ground.

Read more: 97 bodies of PIA plane crash victims recovered: DG ISPR

The national carrier’s flight PK-8303 took off from Lahore Allama Iqbal International Airport and crashed in Model Colony area in Malir, approximately 4 kilometers away from the airport.

Sample Collection Unit for DNA tests established in Karachi

A Sample Collection Unit for DNA tests of plane crash victims and their families has been established at Forensic DNA Lab University of Karachi.

According to the Sindh Health Department, family members of the passengers of PK-8303 may visit for samples that would be required for cross match.

The family members of the passenger plane can also contact on telephone numbers 111222292-370, 0342-2762024 and 0331-9092132 for any kind of assistance.

Comments

comments