97 bodies of PIA plane crash victims recovered: DG ISPR

KARACHI: The relief and rescue work at the site of plane crash near Karachi airport continues and 97 bodies have been recovered from the debris until now, said Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Saturday.

Updating about the current situation of the relief and rescue operation via his official Twitter handle, DG ISPR said the two survivors of the crash are under treatment in the hospital.

Update #PIA Incident:

Rescue Op in progress by Army Search & Rescue Team, Army troops, Rangers & social welfare orgs. 97 bodies recovered. 2 passengers survived. 25 affected houses cleared, their residents accommodated at various places with assistance of Civil Administration. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) May 23, 2020

25 houses that were damaged in the plane crash have been cleared and the affectees have been shifted to another location, Pakistan army’s spokesperson said.

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft with more than 90 passengers and eight crew members on board crashed in a residential area near Jinnah International Airport on Friday.

CAA establishes helpline for latest updates

The Civil Aviation Authority has also established a helpline which will remain functional round the clock for keeping updated the family members and relatives of the PK-8303 passengers.

According to a CAA official, the people based in Lahore can approach the facility via telephone number 042-990312153 while the numbers for Karachi are 021-99072385 and 021-99072384.

