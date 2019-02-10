Govt to provide 1mn jobs through ‘Kamyab Jawan Program’

ISLAMABAD: In an attempt to address unemployment in the country, the federal government, in collaboration with Small Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMED) has developed a ‘Kamyab Jawan Program’ to create one million jobs for youth in the country.

The ‘Kamyab Jawan Program’ will create new job opportunities for youth and would economically empower them.

An official of Youth Affairs department said that in this program SMEDA will find the top most business ventures in the local and international market.

He said PM’s Youth Affairs department would provide every possible support for improving technical and vocational skills of youth.

Earlier, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, on February 6, had said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had promised to give jobs to ten million people, but the figure will be higher at the end of its five years tenure.

In a tweet, he had said it was responsibility of the government to create pro-people economic environment and people will get employment with the expansion and strengthening of the economy.

Fawad Chaudhry had said there will be more employment opportunities after the government introduced pro-people economic policies.

