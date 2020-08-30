200 Pakistanis stranded in India to return home on Sept 3

LAHORE: At least 200 Pakistani nationals stranded in India because of travel restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak will return home on September 3.

They will be travelling back home through Wagah-Attari border crossing which will be specially opened for their return.

The Pakistani nationals got stuck in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi due to the travel restrictions brought in to control the spread of the highly contagious disease.

Upon being approached, Pakistan’s High Commission in Delhi made efforts to ensure their repatriation to the country.

On Aug 9, 118 Indian nationals stuck in Pakistan due to the closure of the country’s frontiers had headed back home through the Wagah border crossing.

The Indian Embassy in Islamabad had requested the Government of Pakistan to make arrangements for the stranded Indian nationals’ repatriation to their home country. They had come to Pakistan to visit their relatives here and perform religious rites but got stuck due to lockdown restrictions.

