2000 quack outlets, 1000 illegal laboratories sealed in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) here on Sunday said that as many as 2,000 clinics of quacks and over 1,000 illegal laboratories were sealed during a province-wide anti-quackery drive, ARY News reported.

A PHC spokesperson said that the laboratories were sealed in different cities over violation of rules and appointment of untrained officials.

He said that 200 laboratories were sealed in Lahore, 77 in Faisalabad, 57 in Rawalpindi, 50 in Sargodha and Okara .

Earlier on May 17, grand operation against quack clinics in various parts of Sindh resulted in closure of 700 fake establishments.

A province wide operation against fake clinics and doctors’ of Larkana, Hyderabad and Karachi along with other major cities of Sindh had been launched by the Health Care Commission Sindh.

Thousands of used syringes had been taken under custody by health care officials from clinics in Larkana. Sindh Directorate of Complains had received 64 complaints against quack clinics which demanded action against the menace.

