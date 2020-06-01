2,000 wheat sacks recovered in Dadu

DADU: The officials of the Sindh Food department on Monday recovered 2,000 wheat sacks in Dadu, ARY News reported.

The bags were concealed in five trucks, which were recovered by the officials during raid. It could not be established that where the wheat bags were being transported.

Earlier on May 1, the Sindh government had decided to seal its border with Balochistan, in a bid to stop wheat smuggling from the province.

In this context, Sindh’s Food department had requested the Interior ministry in written for the closure of the border under Food Act. The decision had been taken after the approval of the Sindh cabinet.

According to the, Sindh Food department, a mafia was active to smuggle the wheat of the province, which could not be allowed. The Sindh government had fixed 1.4 million tons of wheat procurement target for the current crop.

