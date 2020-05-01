Wheat smuggling: Sindh seeks closure of border with Balochistan

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Friday decided to seal its border with Balochistan, in a bid to stop wheat smuggling from the province, ARY News reported on Friday.

In this context, Sindh’s Food department has requested the Interior ministry in written for the closure of the border under Food Act. The decision was taken after the approval of the Sindh cabinet.

According to the, Sindh Food department, a mafia is active to smuggle the wheat of the province, which cannot be allowed.

Read more: Wheat bags worth Rs seven billion go missing in Sindh

The Sindh government has fixed 1.4 million tons of wheat procurement target for the current crop.

Sindh Food department has issued stern directives for the regional deputy directors, district food controllers and other concerned staff to meet the target.

The procurement of wheat started from March 26 and so far 40 per cent of the target has been achieved. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah not happy with the performance of the department so far.

Comments

comments