PESHAWAR: Reaffirming his resolve to push ahead with institutional reforms, Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasised on Saturday Pakistan can’t go ahead without the reforms.

Speaking at a function of overseas doctors, the prime minister said previous governments just wanted to complete their five-year term in power but his government would not just complete its tenure but bring about crucial reforms.

While the government has been facing resistance over reforms, it won’t back off from its agenda of change at any cost, he avowed, adding the “corrupt mafia” has destroyed the system, due to which reforms are necessary to reverse the rot that has set in every institution.

The prime minister said the corrupt mafia that benefited from the prevailing system is offering resistance by billing reforms as privatisation of institutions to whip up public anger against the government to protect its interest.

The government is not privatising government hospitals but introducing reforms to bring them at par with private sector hospitals, he added.

ALSO READ: PM Khan directs for enhancing employment opportunities in tribal districts

Prime Minister Khan said 2019 was a difficult year as the government faced tough challenges on the fiscal side but it muddled through somehow and brought about stabilisation. 2020 is the year of prosperity, job creation, and a high growth rate, he said,

Talking about agitation against India’s new citizenship law and the Kashmir situation, the prime minister said what has the RSS-led BJP government been doing there is a violation of humanitarian and international laws. He asked the overseas Pakistanis living in the US to raise their voice against Indian actions.

The prime minister once again cautioned India might use a false flag operation to divert attention from the mass protests in the neighboring country.

Comments

comments