PM Khan directs for enhancing employment opportunities in tribal districts

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Saturday directed for enhancing employment opportunities in the tribal districts of erstwhile Federally Administrated Tribal Areas (FATA) to ensure socio-economic progress of the region, ARY News reported.

Speaking to the members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet in Peshawar, PM Khan said creating job opportunities for the youth in the merged areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is among top priorities of the PTI government.

The prime minister said the present government has provided record funds for the merged areas, and it is a big achievement of the PTI government to take forward the merger process.

PM Imran Khan said the real objective to merge the erstwhile FATA region into KP was to provide facilities to the people of those areas on the pattern of other parts of the country.

He said unfortunately, these areas were ignored in the past. PM Khan said the people of the KP expressed their confidence through vote in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the general elections of 2018 and now the bigger responsibility lies on the shoulders of the PTI to serve the masses in most efficient way.

The premier said Saudi Arabia has expressed interest to invest in tourism sector and the KP Government should focus on fully exploiting the tourism potential in the province.

