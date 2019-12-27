PTI lawmakers meet PM Imran Khan

KARACHI: A delegation comprising Members of National Assembly (MNAs) from Sindh called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here in Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

PTI lawmakers apprised PM Imran Khan about issues of their constituencies, said sources.

On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter leadership also met with PM Khan at governor house, Karachi where they discussed party matters and political situation of the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had arrived in Karachi on a day-long visit through a special flight today, where he held meetings with the prominent business personalities and traders.

The premier also attended the prize distribution ceremony of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

He was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Special Assistant to PM on Overseas Pakistan and Human Resources Zulfiqar Bukhari.

Addressing PSX Top 25 Companies Award in Karachi, PM Imran said that the government is committed to create new jobs and ease of doing business in the country.

The prime minister said that 2019 was a year of economic stability and 2020 will be a year of progress, prosperity, development, alleviation of poverty and creation of new jobs.

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government has received numerous achievements during the last year. Addressing the ceremony, PM Imran said that the government’s economic team is available any time to resolve the issues of the business community.

Comments

comments