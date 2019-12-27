PM Imran vows to transform Pakistan into developed country

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday vowed to transform Pakistan into a developed country, ARY News reported.

Addressing PSX Top 25 Companies Award in Karachi, PM Imran said that the government is committed to create new jobs and ease of doing business in the country.

The prime minister said that 2019 was a year of economic stability and 2020 will be a year of progress, prosperity, development, alleviation of poverty and creation of new jobs.

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government has received numerous achievements during the last one year. Addressing the ceremony, PM Imran said that the government’s economic team is available any time to resolve the issues of business community.

He said that country was on the brink of economic disaster when PTI came into power and added that the current government has taken significant measures to boost economy.

Earlier in the day, President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan had arrived in Karachi on a day-long visit through a special flight.

President Alvi and PM Khan were accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Special Assistant to PM on Overseas Pakistan and Human Resources Zulfiqar Bukhari.

