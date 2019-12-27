Prime Minister Imran Khan decides to bring reforms in NAB law: sources

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to bring reforms in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law, ARY News reported on Friday, citing sources.

The reforms are aimed to make important changes in the NAB law to ensure its more effectiveness. In this context necessary consultation has been completed.

Sources privy to the development said that the decision has been taken to uplift the level of the governance and business activities in the country.

After the directions from Prime Minister Imran Khan, the legal has started its work on the matter, sources said.

Earlier in the month of October, the federal cabinet had approved amendments in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law 1999 and Benami Transaction Act 2017, said sources.

Read more: Government decides to amend NAB law 1999

The matters related to current situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir and prices of essential commodities were also discussed in the meeting.

According to the amendment in the NAB law 1999, suspect facing corruption charges of rs.50 million will be provided C class facilities in the jail.

The suspect would also be entitled for the same class facilities during trial and investigation of the charges.

