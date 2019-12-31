2020 to be year of national progress, economic stability: PM Imran   

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that 2020 will be the year of national progress, economic stability and poverty alleviation, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting of senators associated with the ruling and allied parties, PM Imran said that the government will initiate mega development projects in the new year to facilitate the masses.

He said that the fruit of real change will reach to the masses in the forthcoming year. Expressing satisfaction over the performance of the Parliament, PM Imran urged the senators to focus on making legislating on issues of public concern.

Read More: ‘2020 to be the year of prosperity, relief for Pakistanis’

Earlier in the day, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan, had said that 2020 will be the year of development, prosperity and relief for the Pakistanis.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, while briefing media over the federal cabinet meeting held under the chair of PM Imran Khan to discuss nine-point today, had said the federal government had finalised provision of Rs6 billion subsidy to the nationals through utility stories and health insurance facilities through Sehat Insaf Cards.

“The government is going to release financial assistance in January 2020 as PM Khan decides to take responsibility of weaker segments of the society. The cabinet members appreciated PM’s initiatives for establishing shelter houses for needy people. The premier has also discussed the closure of sugar mills and he will chair a meeting of price review committee tomorrow to monitor rates of cotton, sugarcane and sugar.”

Comments

comments