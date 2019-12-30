2020 to be year of public welfare, prosperity: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that 2020 will be the year of public welfare, development, poverty alleviation and prosperity, ARY News reported.

Presiding over the media strategy meeting, PM Imran said that bringing improvement in the life of common man will be the focus of his government in the forthcoming year.

He said that well-being of people will be his top priority in next year. The prime minister directed the ministers to keep the Prime Minister’s Office on board about the development projects.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Imran vowed to carry out ruthless accountability of those found involved in loot and plunder. He asked the opposition to focus on the masses instead of making baseless hue and cry.

The meeting evolved a strategy to highlight the government’s measure on media and decided effective advertisement of the five mega public welfare projects.

Read More: Promotion of economic activities, poverty alleviation top priorities: PM Imran

Earlier on December 27, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that promotion of economic activities and bringing people out of poverty were the top priorities of his government.

Talking to a delegation of business community, who called on the premier in Karachi, PM Imran had urged the traders to help boost economic process in the country.

All the stakeholders should jointly work for economic stability in the country, he had added.

