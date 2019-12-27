Promotion of economic activities, poverty alleviation top priorities: PM Imran

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that promotion of economic activities and bringing people out of poverty are the top priorities of his government, ARY News reported.

Talking to a delegation of business community, who called on the premier in Karachi, PM Imran urged the traders to help boost economic process in the country.

All the stakeholders should jointly work for economic stability in the country, he added. Terming business community an important part of the economy, PM Imran vowed to address their issues on priority basis.

Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail, Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Hafeez Shaikh, Jahangir Khan Tareen and others were present in the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan had vowed to transform Pakistan into a developed country.

Addressing PSX Top 25 Companies Award in Karachi, PM Imran had said that the government was committed to create new jobs and ease of doing business in the country.

The prime minister had said that 2019 was a year of economic stability and 2020 will be a year of progress, prosperity, development, alleviation of poverty and creation of new jobs.

He had said that country was on the brink of economic disaster when PTI had come into power and added that the current government had taken significant measures to boost economy.

