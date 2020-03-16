2157 coronavirus suspects put under surveillance in occupied Kashmir

JAMMU: In occupied Kashmir, the authorities have revealed that 2157 people including travellers in contact with the suspected Coronavirus have been put under surveillance in the territory.

1829 people are under home quarantine and 29 are in hospital quarantine while 131 are under home surveillance, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The reports further said that 101 samples had been sent for testing, of which 87 tested as negative and only two cases had tested positive.

The recently concluded South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) held via live video link was attended by SAPM Zafar Mirza as Pakistan’s representative.

Talking about the emergency summit called upon by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, SAPM Zafar said that public health, in general, was the topic of discussion and great concern was shown by everyone in the meeting due to the coronavirus pandemic affecting the entire world at the moment.

SAPM Zafar Mirza had raised Kashmir’s lockdown situation in the meeting and the concern Pakistan has on the matter, he also mentioned the coronavirus cases reported thus far from the disputed land.

Zafar Mirza entailed that he had emphatically demanded for an end to the lockdown in Occupied Kashmir in the presence of Indian Prime Minister who has illegally annexed the land since more than 200 days.

