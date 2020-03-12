WASHINGTON: Assistant Secretary of the United States (US) State Department for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor Robert A. Destro expressed his concern over human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir, ARY NEWS reported.

The report carries details of the human rights violations committed in the Indian-held Kashmir, said the State Department official on the release of Human Rights Report 2019.

He said that they had raised the matter of internet shutdown in the valley with the Indian authorities and the country should stop serious human rights violations in the territory.

The US official said that they would not hesitate to raise the human rights violations’ issue with the Indian authorities. He, however, said that the report does not carry details of torture committed from the Indian authorities during ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Read More: Foreign Office rejects Indian narrative of ‘normalcy’ in occupied Kashmir

On March 05, a former member of the European Parliament Sajjad Haider in an exclusive interview with ARY News on Thursday said that the silence of international community on prevalent human rights violations in India is a cause of serious concern.

Haider said that international powers have superseded their business interests rather than pay heed to the gross violations being carried out by India against their minorities.

He continued that when American President Donald Trump tried to mediate the dispute between the two countries and the afflicted people of Kashmir, India moved in and illegally annexed Kashmir.

This time around, Trump’s visit sparked a massive wave of racially motivated attacks on the minorities in the Indian capital of Delhi, said Haider.

Comments

comments