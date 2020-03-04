Foreign Office rejects Indian narrative of ‘normalcy’ in occupied Kashmir 

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesman Aisha Farooqui on Wednesday said that Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) ambassadors were briefed on the ongoing situation in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, ARY NEWS reported.

The briefing was given by Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood who rejected the false narrative of normalcy in the valley propagated by the Indian authorities.

Briefing by FS Sohail Mahmood to OIC Ambassadors on IOJ&K. Rejected false narrative of ‘normalcy’; highlighted threat to peace & security; stressed implementation of UNSC&OIC resolutions Highlighted targeted violence agst. Muslims & desecration of mosques in India by armed mobs pic.twitter.com/bPtHBO5oPG — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) March 4, 2020



The foreign secretary highlighted the threat posed due to the unresolved issue to the peace and security of the region. He also stressed upon the need to implement the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and OIC resolutions on the matter.

The OIC delegation was also briefed over violent acts against Muslims and desecration of mosques in India.

Earlier in the day, a six-member delegation of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Wednesday visited the Line of Control and briefed over Indian ceasefire violations.

According to details, the delegation lead by OIC Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Jammu and Kashmir Yousef al Dobeay visited Chakothi sector of the Line of Control and briefed about the Indian ceasefire violations on the line of control.

OIC Secretary General’s Special Envoy on Jammu and Kashmir, Yousef M. Al Dobeay along with a high-level delegation also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Wednesday.

During the meeting, PM Imran Khan lauded Organization of Islamic Cooperation for extending unwavering support to the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the aftermath of India’s unilateral and illegal actions of 5th of August last year.

