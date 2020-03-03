OIC to continue supporting Kashmiris’ right to self-determination: Al Dobeay  

ISLAMABAD: Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Jammu and Kashmir Yousef M. Al Dobeay on Tuesday said that the organization will continue supporting Kashmiris’ right to self-determination, ARY News reported.

Talking to Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur in Islamabad, Al Dobeay said that a delegation of the OIC will soon visit the restive Line of Control to observe Indian aggression.

He also discussed the future strategy of the OIC pertaining to the decades-old Kashmir dispute.

On the occasion, Ali Amin Gandapur brief the envoy over the ongoing anti-Muslim violence in India and the grave human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

He said that Indian government was involved in the massacre of Muslims, adding that the shops owned by the Muslims were being torched in the country.

Earlier in the day, expressing deep concerns over ongoing carnage of minorities, especially the Muslims, in India, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to convene an extraordinary meeting of the foreign ministers on the issue.

Addressing a joint press conference along with OIC Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Jammu and Kashmir Yousef M. Al Dobeay, FM Qureshi had said that the Indian actions posed threat to regional peace and stability.

