Carnage of minorities, especially Muslims continues in India: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Expressing deep concerns over ongoing carnage of minorities, especially the Muslims, in India, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to convene an extraordinary meeting of the foreign ministers over the issue, ARY News reported.

Addressing a joint press conference along with OIC Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Jammu and Kashmir Yousef M. Al Dobeay, FM Qureshi said that the Indian actions posed threat to regional peace and stability.

He said, “Muslims are massacred in Indian where police and security forces acting as silent spectators.” The minister said that the people of Pakistan have great expectations from OIC to play its role in the resolution of Kashmir issue, adding that the organization has always raised its voice for the resolution of the decades-old issue.

On the occasion, Yousef M. Al Dobeay said OIC has always strongly supported the resolution of Kashmir issue. He said, “The issue of Kashmir is very close to our heart and all members are on same page regarding its resolution.”

Read More: Delhi riots will lead to radicalisation of 200mn Indian Muslims: PM Imran

Earlier on February 29, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that state-sponsored terrorism in India would lead to the radicalization of 200 million Indian Muslims just as the Kashmiri youth.

In a post on Twitter PM Imran had said, “In Delhi carnage of Muslims, state-sponsored terror through police & RSS gangs is going to lead to radicalisation of the 200 million Indian Muslims just as the Kashmiri youth has been radicalised through the oppression of Indian Occupation forces & deaths of almost 100,000 Kashmiris.”

Comments

comments