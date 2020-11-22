22 Covid-19 deaths, 553 cases reported across Punjab

LAHORE: A total of 22 fatalities from the coronavirus were reported across Punjab in the last 24 hours, taking the provincial death toll to 2,848.

According to a spokesperson for the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, as many as 553 new cases of Covid-19 surfaced, pushing the total number of infections thus far reported across the province to 114,010.

Of the total fresh cases, 229 were detected in Lahore and 70 in Rawalpindi.

While the country is witnessing a sharp increase in coronavirus cases since the start of the second wave, the Covid-19 positivity rate has soared to 6.8 per cent.

As many as 38,983 samples were tested during the past 24 hours, out of which 2,665 turned out to be positive, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The infection claimed 59 more lives across the country during this period, lifting the death toll from the disease to 7,662. The number of active Covid-19 cases increased to 36,683.

A total of 374,173 confirmed cases have been reported while 329,828 have recovered thus far. 653 of the patients under treatment are said to be in critical condition.

