24 students of 5 Gujranwala schools test positive for coronavirus

GUJRANWALA: Five schools were shut in Gujranwala after as many as 24 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus emerged there, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the health department, 164 students were tested for Covid-19, out of whom 24 turned out to be positive. These educational institutions were sealed after detection of Covid-19 positive cases, it said.

On Sept 18, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had said thirteen more educational institutes were sealed in the last 24 hours for not following standard operating procedures (SOPs) designed to prevent resurgence of coronavirus.

Of them, ten educational institutes were forced to shut in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) while three were sealed in Sindh. So far 35 educational institutions have been shut over failing to implement coronavirus SOPs since the resumption of on-campus classes for ninth graders onward.

