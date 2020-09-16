Eight school teachers test positive for coronavirus in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Eight teachers of Government Higher Secondary School Rashkai in Peshawar have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the Elementary and Secondary Education Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the infected teachers have been sent to their homes on 15 days leave.

Meanwhile, the academic activities in the school are underway under strict precautionary measures.

Yesterday, an educational institute in Islamabad had been sealed after the emergence of novel coronavirus case, confirmed National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). Schools, colleges and universities across Pakistan reopened on Tuesday, ending a nearly six-month-long closure due to coronavirus pandemic. Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood had said that the federal authorities would assist the educational institutions for conducting coronavirus tests wherever it is required. Shafqat Mahmood, while talking to journalists during a visit to a government school in the federal capital, had urged the administration of educational centres for strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs). We are monitoring every school while transport services for students would also be monitored. There are around 215 universities in the country and almost every university has a hostel.”

