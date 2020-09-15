Educational institutions across Pakistan reopen after six months

ISLAMABAD: Schools and colleges across Pakistan have reopened today (Tuesday) ending a nearly six-month-long closure due to coronavirus pandemic

According to the decision taken by the federal government, educational institutions from grade nine to onwards have reopened today and if the pandemic situation remain controlled, then students in grade six to eight will return to school on September 23, while students in nursery to grade five will return to classes on September 30.

According to the SOPs issued by the government, masks will be mandatory for all teachers and students, while schools, colleges, and university administrations will ensure availability of sensitizers at the entry gates.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) urged the parents and teachers to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued for the safety of students.

Read more: PM welcomes children back to school as educational institutions reopen tomorrow

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan in his twitter post said they will welcome millions of children back to school on Tuesday (today).

On Sept 7, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood had announced that educational institutions will reopen in phases from September 15 with universities and colleges setting the course for schools to reopen later.

Classes six, seven and eight, will follow suit a week into the reopening from September 23. He said if all things operate swiftly for 15 days, then all the educational institutions will be reopened.

Comments

comments