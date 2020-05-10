250 stranded Pakistanis return from Dubai to Peshawar via special flight

KARACHI: Over 250 Pakistanis stranded in Dubai due to COVID-19 pandemic and suspension of airlines operations returned to their homeland via a special flight on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

A special flight of Emirates Air brought the stranded countrymen from Dubai to Bacha Khan International airport Peshawar.

Read More: Over 240 stranded Pakistanis land at Peshawar airport from Qatar

All the passengers have been shifted to a precautionary quarantine facility for 48 hours after testing them thoroughly for the COVID-19.

Earlier on May 8, Over 240 stranded Pakistanis in Qatar have landed at the Bacha Khan International airport Peshawar.

Qatar Airways flight no -QR 602 landed at the Bacha Khan International airport Peshawar.

Read More: 5,500 Pakistanis stuck in Qatar to be brought back through 5 special flights: SAPM

Upon landing at the Peshawar airport the flight was disinfected and the passengers went through a screening process and later were shifted to the quarantine facility.

At least 200 more passengers who landed at Peshawar airport through special flights have tested positive for coronavirus, raising alarm among the authorities.

Comments

comments