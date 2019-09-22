At least 26 people killed in passenger bus accident on Babusar Pass

DIAMER: At least twenty-six people lost their lives and twelve others got injured after the passenger bus they were travelling in rammed into a roadside hill at Gattidas area in Babusar Sunday morning.

According to police, the bus was on its way from Skardu to Rawalpindi when it met an accident near Gettidas, resulting in the death of at least 26 passengers and wounds to 12 other passengers.

The injured were shifted to the Chilas Headquarters Hospital where an emergency has been declared.

Women and children were among those killed in the mishap, said Faizullah Firaq, a spokesperson for the Gilgit Baltistan government.

President Dr Arif Alvi expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of human lives in the road accident on Babusar Pass.

He prayed for the departed souls and early recovery of the injured.

Earlier on August 12, at least five people had lost their lives and eight others got wounded after the passenger van they were travelling in fell into a ravine in the Upper Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As per details, the van was going to Barawal area from Teemargara area in Lower Dir.

The driver lost control of the vehicle, due to which it veered off the course and plunged into the ravine.

