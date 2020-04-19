27 doctors at Multan hospital infected by coronavirus

MULTAN: At least 27 doctors at Nishtar Hospital Multan have been infected by the novel coronavirus, according to the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA).

It said 22 doctors currently under treatment took a Covid-19 test for a second time, which was declared negative.

They will be tested for a third time in 24 hours before being completely cleared of the infection, the PMA said.

Read More: Govt’s focus on stepping up Covid-19 testing to identify affected areas: Moeed Yusuf

182 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Punjab today, taking the provincial tally to 3,686.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Health Department, of the total, 155 cases were reported in members of Tablighi Jamaat and three in Camp Jail, Lahore. He said 702 people have recuperated from the deadly virus in the province with 41 deaths from the contagion reported so far.

The spokesperson said that 17 patients of the virus are in critical condition in hospitals.

Read More: Sindh records highest Covid-19 death toll in 24 hours, 182 new cases

Comments

comments