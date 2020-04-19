KARACHI: Sindh recorded eight Covid-19 deaths over the past 24 hours, which is the highest number of fatalities from the contagion in the province so far, according to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

In a video statement today, he said this is the highest number of virus-related deaths in 24 hours since the first casualty was reported in the province on March 19, taking the number of people who have dead from the disease to 56.

The chief minister said 182 new cases of the contagion surfaced during this period, including eight fatalities. He added a total of 1,520 tests were conducted.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah says coronavirus claimed 8 lives today ….. pic.twitter.com/WxtTnSgjZd — CMHouseSindh (@SindhCMHouse) April 19, 2020

He said 176 people who returned home from Oman were subjected to Covid-19 tests, out of whom 170 tested negative for the infection while reports of the rest are awaited. There are 1,043 patients in home isolation while 492 in isolation centres across the province, he added.

The chief minister said 299 patients are under treatment in various hospitals.

