273 more test positive for coronavirus in Sindh

KARACHI: The novel coronavirus has claimed one more life and infected at least 273 people during the past 24 hours in Sindh, ARY News reported.

In a statement on the daily COVID-19 situation in the province, CM Murad Ali Shah said that one more patient died from the COVID-19 during past 24 hours. He said that 6,551 samples were tested today, which detected 273 cases of the disease.

The chief minister maintained that out of the 273 new coronavirus cases, 214 were reported in Karachi.

Read More: COVID-19 Update: Sindh notes 4 more deaths as 214 new cases emerge

Earlier on October 20, Sindh Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah had said that 214 more people were tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the province chief had noted that Sindh health department conducted 7,487 coronavirus test in the past 24 hours out of which 214 tested positive for the virus.

He had stated that out of the 214 news cases, 120 belonged to Karachi.

